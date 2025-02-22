Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 31st

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Renasant has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Renasant Stock Performance
Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
