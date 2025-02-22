Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.93 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.78). Restore shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.82), with a volume of 332,729 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.80) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Restore Stock Performance
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
