Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.93 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.78). Restore shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.82), with a volume of 332,729 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.80) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Restore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Restore

Restore Stock Performance

About Restore

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.44 million, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57.

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.