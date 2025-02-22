Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Tesla, Alibaba Group, Apple, UnitedHealth Group, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Booking are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies in the retail industry. These companies sell goods directly to consumers and include stores of all types from clothing and electronics to home goods or grocery stores. Investing in retail stocks means buying a financial stake in these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $16.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.73. 44,489,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,527,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.14 and its 200-day moving average is $311.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.74. 57,389,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,764,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.70. 27,853,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,779,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $34.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,372,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.26. The company has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,903,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,639,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,673,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,098,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.79. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,027.62. The company had a trading volume of 445,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,908.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,540.81. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

See Also