Reviewing Novonesis A/S (NVZMY) and Its Peers

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Novonesis A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novonesis A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Novonesis A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Novonesis A/S pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 112.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonesis A/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Novonesis A/S Competitors 1871 5281 13648 288 2.59

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novonesis A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 83.23%. Given Novonesis A/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novonesis A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Novonesis A/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonesis A/S’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novonesis A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novonesis A/S $2.60 billion $439.08 million 35.47 Novonesis A/S Competitors $601.82 million -$69.39 million -1.39

Novonesis A/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Novonesis A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Novonesis A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonesis A/S N/A N/A N/A Novonesis A/S Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Novonesis A/S competitors beat Novonesis A/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Novonesis A/S Company Profile

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services. In addition, the company provides dishwashing, softener, microbial and medical cleaning services. Further, it provides corn, cotton, forages, peanuts, pulses, soybeans, wheat, small grains, bioyield, and biocontrol solutions; warm water species, recirculating aquaculture system; animal health and nutrition solutions; fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, and starch modification solutions. Additionally, the company provides carbon capture, leather and textiles solutions; enzyme solutions, including corn and wheat separation, liquefaction, saccharification, filtration, isomerization, maltose, and specialties solutions; warm water species and recirculating aquaculture system solutions; human health solutions, comprising brain, oral, protective and immune, and gastrointestinal health solutions; ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, education, wastewater, and sewage sludge, and renewable diesel solutions; agriculture and industry, biogas food waste, food waste, biocatalysis, cell culture, diagnostics, enzyme, and biogas solutions. Furthermore, it provides lipases, proteases, oxidoreductases, and carbohydrases. Novonesis A/S was founded in 1925 and is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

