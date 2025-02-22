RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,081,241.45. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 150.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 595.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

