Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of MDT opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

