Rollins Announces Commencement of Private Offering of Senior Notes

On February 19, 2025, Rollins, Inc. declared the initiation of a private offering titled the “Offering” for senior notes termed the “Notes.” These Notes, subject to market conditions, will be guaranteed by the Company’s subsidiaries that operate as guarantors under its senior credit agreement. The purpose behind this offering is the utilization of net proceeds to primarily pay off debts incurred under its senior credit agreement. Besides debt repayment, the funds may also be allocated towards general corporate intentions including dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, working capital, and capital expenditures.

However, it’s crucial to note that the Offering is contingent upon market conditions and additional factors, with no definitive assurance on if and when it will conclude. The Notes will be specifically offered through a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933. To comply with legal requirements, these Notes cannot be vended within the United States absent proper registration or exemption from registration prerequisites. It is pertinent to highlight that this announcement does not signify a solicitation for purchasing securities, and nor does it constitute an offer to sell.

This filing stands as a public disclosure about pending transactions. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee regarding the finalization of these transactions, emphasizing the uncertainty inherently intertwined with the Offering process.

This news was disclosed through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the prescribed date. For additional insights or detailed information regarding the Offering and pertinent updates, interested parties are advised to consult the official filings and press releases from Rollins, Inc.

