Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $26.03 on Thursday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,295.89. The trade was a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Lister sold 55,910 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,425,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,669.50. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,176 shares of company stock worth $1,662,110. Company insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in IMAX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,822,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

