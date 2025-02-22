Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.53 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

