RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in RTX were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RTX by 18.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Stock Down 1.5 %

RTX stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

