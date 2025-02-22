Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.240-8.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

