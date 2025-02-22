SAM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 148,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

