Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVV

Savers Value Village Stock Down 19.2 %

NYSE:SVV opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.