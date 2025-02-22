Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Increased by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 280.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.