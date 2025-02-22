Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

