Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

STX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

