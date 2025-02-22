Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CEO John Schmitz Sells 73,450 Shares

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Schmitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

WTTR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.73. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $349.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

