Sen. Ron Wyden Sells iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT). In a filing disclosed on February 21st, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iRobot stock on February 6th.

Senator Ron Wyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) on 2/6/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 1/22/2025.

iRobot Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $8.74 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 386,189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Wyden

Ron Wyden (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oregon. He assumed office on January 30, 1996. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Wyden (Democratic Party, Independent Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oregon. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. He advanced from the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022. In 2018, the Town Hall Project, which described itself as “a citizen powered, grassroots effort that empowers constituents across the country to have face-to-face conversations with their elected representatives,” named Wyden town hall MVP for the second year in a row. According to OregonLive, Wyden held over 900 town hall meetings between 1996 and 2018. Wyden previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Wyden is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

