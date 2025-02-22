Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

