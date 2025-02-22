SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Head-To-Head Review

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and SkyWater Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $776.60 million 1.12 -$864.20 million ($7.68) -0.89 SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 1.61 -$30.76 million ($0.35) -27.66

SkyWater Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wolfspeed and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -125.96% -70.84% -6.58% SkyWater Technology -4.75% -12.40% -2.47%

Risk & Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 2 10 4 0 2.13 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 118.33%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.