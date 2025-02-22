Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Skyworks Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 66.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

Shares of SWKS opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

