SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Glj Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,909,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $12,005,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after purchasing an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 512,035 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

