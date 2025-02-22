Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $11,296,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

