SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $62,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after acquiring an additional 777,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 283,463 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 227,567 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,405,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,076,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

