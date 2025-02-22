SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 311,147 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 276,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 266,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

KRE opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.