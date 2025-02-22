Spencer Hart Acquires 21,245 Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) Director Spencer Hart acquired 21,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $25,706.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,938.15. This trade represents a 69.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Spencer Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Spencer Hart bought 55,000 shares of Loop Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 21,561.11% and a negative return on equity of 350.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loop Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Loop Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 50,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

