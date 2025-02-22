SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 538568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,912. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,802,876 over the last three months. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

