Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 532.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $130.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

