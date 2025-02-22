STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Shares of STE opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

