Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.08.

Etsy Stock Down 0.3 %

ETSY stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 75.2% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $1,233,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 740.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

