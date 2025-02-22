T Christopher Uchida Sells 552 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $114,175.50.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.86. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.