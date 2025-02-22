Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TALK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk raised Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Talkspace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TALK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Talkspace Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 668,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.14. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.