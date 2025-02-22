Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.
Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.12 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
