Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.12 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

