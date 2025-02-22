TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Down 7.7% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $92.36 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000447 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,871,860,709 coins and its circulating supply is 5,557,241,047 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is commonwealth.im/terra-luna-classic-lunc. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

