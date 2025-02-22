TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.