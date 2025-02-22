The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

