The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.690-0.920 EPS.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

SHYF opened at $11.17 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

