Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 179,158 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tilray by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.95 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.34 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

