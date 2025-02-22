Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $59,000 Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 852.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 901,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 765,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,035,548.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $670,250. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeMD Trading Down 27.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFMD stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

