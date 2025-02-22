Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,000 Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shimmick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Shimmick by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 712,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 122,442 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shimmick in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Goldsteen sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $1,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,363,188. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Shimmick Co. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

