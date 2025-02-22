Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,952.64. This represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
