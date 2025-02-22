Threshold (T) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $218.30 million and $14.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00003789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00004375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,108,927,222.864153 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02198814 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $15,229,355.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

