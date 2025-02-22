Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

