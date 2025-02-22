Toncoin Price Hits $3.66 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $9.13 billion and $211.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00003783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,122,935,936 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,892,741 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

