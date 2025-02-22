Top Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – February 20th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies involved in real estate operations, which may include property development, management, rentals, sales and various other real estate services. These enable investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without having to physically own, finance, or manage properties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $11.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,638,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $178.52 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $747.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.44. 27,095,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,404,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. 17,595,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,419,027. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

See Also