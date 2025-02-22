TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

