Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.