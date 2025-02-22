Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

