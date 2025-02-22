Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

