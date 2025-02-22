Truist Financial Corp Acquires 591 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 482,524 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

